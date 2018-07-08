on 08/07/2018 |

Jeremiah Jewell Bush, age 18, of Canmer, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018, in Upton, Kentucky. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky and was a 2018 graduate of Hart County High School, a caregiver and a landscaper. He loved music & basketball.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Larry Jewell Bush; great-grandfather,

Russell D. Bush; great-grandfather, William Skelton; great-grandmother, Mammie-Mavis Rountree; step-father, Jason Tatum; uncles, Richard Wheeler and Sam Gossett.

He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Wheeler; father, Jeremy Dwayne Bush & wife, Becky; grandparents, Mammie-Jennifer Thomas, John & Robin Wheeler & Grandma Kay Carmeletta Bush; sisters, Savannah Bush, Victoria VanMeter, and Shelby Puckett; brothers, Jason Trey Tatum and Jeremy Wayne Bush; precious niece, Naomi Fox; uncles, John Warren & wife, Michelle, Charles Wheeler, Michael Weber; aunts, Stacy Lynn Sigler, Michelle Bush Carey; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Northtown Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 7, from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, the 8th, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Thursday.