09/29/2017

Jeremiah N. Smith, 45, passed away on September 28, 2017 at 11:27 AM at TJ Samson Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Jeremy enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and the fellowship of his friends. He was a member of Freedom Warriors and was a member of River Lake Church. He was an 82nd Airborne Army Ranger and served his country for six years.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Smith, of 7 years and three daughters; Madison, Michaela, and Anne Claire; Mother; Patti (Jose) Escobedo; Father Ron Smith; Brothers; Kory Escobedo and Jon Escobedo; Sister; Kasey Dunlavey (John); Grandmothers; Marge Smith and Mary Bandy Orzo; Several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of funeral at 2:00 PM at JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Sunday, October 1, 2017 with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Jeremy Smith Benefit Account for Madison and Michaela Smith c/o Edmonton State Bank, 909 West Main Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or any other ESB location