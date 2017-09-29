Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JEREMIAH N SMITH

on 09/29/2017 |

Jeremiah N. Smith, 45, passed away on September 28, 2017 at 11:27 AM at TJ Samson Community Hospital surrounded by family and friends. Jeremy enjoyed hunting, the outdoors, and the fellowship of his friends. He was a member of Freedom Warriors and was a member of River Lake Church. He was an 82nd Airborne Army Ranger and served his country for six years.

He is survived by his wife, Angie Smith, of 7 years and three daughters; Madison, Michaela, and Anne Claire; Mother; Patti (Jose) Escobedo; Father Ron Smith; Brothers; Kory Escobedo and Jon Escobedo; Sister; Kasey Dunlavey (John); Grandmothers; Marge Smith and Mary Bandy Orzo; Several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of funeral at 2:00 PM at JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Sunday, October 1, 2017 with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Jeremy Smith Benefit Account for Madison and Michaela Smith c/o Edmonton State Bank, 909 West Main Street, Glasgow, KY 42141 or any other ESB location

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JEREMIAH N SMITH”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

ANITA PRYOR
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
75°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/29 10%
High 79° / Low 51°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/30 10%
High 74° / Low 47°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 10/01 0%
High 78° / Low 51°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.