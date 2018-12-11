JEREMY M. WHEELER IS WANTED FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES IN HART COUNTY SHOOTING

on 11/12/2018 |

On Monday evening, at approximately 3:40 P.M., uniformed troopers responded to 880 Charlie Mansfield Road in Hart County in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they found Steven Mansfield (60) of that address had been shot multiple times.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Mansfield had returned to his home and was confronted by a male subject, identified as 32 year old Jeremy Wheeler of Glasgow, who was armed with a firearm. Mansfield was shot multiple times, and as a result ,was transported via EMS from the scene to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the confrontation where he is currently listed in serious condition.

Jeremy M. Wheeler is wanted by KSP Post 3 Trooper Michael Murray, for charges of Assault 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree for the shooting of Steven Mansfield. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wheeler is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by KSP Trooper Michael Murray. He was assisted on scene by Hart County Sherriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, and KY Department of Fish and Wildlife. No further information is available at this time.