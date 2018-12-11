Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JEREMY M. WHEELER IS WANTED FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES IN HART COUNTY SHOOTING

on 11/12/2018 |

On Monday evening, at approximately 3:40 P.M., uniformed troopers responded to 880 Charlie Mansfield Road in Hart County in reference to a shooting incident. Upon arrival, they found Steven Mansfield (60) of that address had been shot multiple times.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Mansfield had returned to his home and was confronted by a male subject, identified as 32 year old Jeremy Wheeler of Glasgow, who was armed with a firearm. Mansfield was shot multiple times, and as a result ,was transported via EMS from the scene to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the confrontation where he is currently listed in serious condition.

Jeremy M. Wheeler is wanted by KSP Post 3 Trooper Michael Murray, for charges of Assault 1st degree and Burglary 1st degree for the shooting of Steven Mansfield. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Wheeler is encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at (270) 782-2010.

The investigation is ongoing, and is being led by KSP Trooper Michael Murray. He was assisted on scene by Hart County Sherriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, and KY Department of Fish and Wildlife. No further information is available at this time.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JEREMY M. WHEELER IS WANTED FOR CRIMINAL CHARGES IN HART COUNTY SHOOTING”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

Harlie and Pitsy Thompson

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
35°
Rain
Snow
Tuesday 11/13 30%
High 40° / Low 27°
Snow
Rain
Wednesday 11/14 70%
High 43° / Low 31°
Rain
Snow
Thursday 11/15 60%
High 42° / Low 29°
Snow
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.