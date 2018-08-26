Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jeremy Ray Linder

on 08/26/2018 |

Jeremy Ray Linder age 37 of Munfordville passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 24 at his home.

Jeremy was an employee of Knights Mechanical and he was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Jeremy is survived by two daughters-Ashley Linder of Hebron, KY

and Whitley Linder of Cincinnati, OH

Mother-Marcia Mattingly of Elizabethtown

Father-Dennis Linder and wife Sandra of Munfordville

Sister-Julie Epperson of Falmouth, KY

Brother-John Polka of LeGrande

Maternal grandparents-Frances Ramsey of Falmouth, KY and the late Eugene Ramsey

Three nephews, one niece and three great-nephews

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William & Ollie Linder and his step-father William Mattingly.

Funeral service for Jeremy Ray Linder will be 11am Wednesday, August 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Benton officiating.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 1-8pm EST at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY.  Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am-8pm at Sego Funeral Home and will continue after 8am Wednesday until time for services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jeremy Ray Linder”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
90°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/26 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 08/27 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.