on 08/26/2018 |

Jeremy Ray Linder age 37 of Munfordville passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 24 at his home.

Jeremy was an employee of Knights Mechanical and he was a member of the Locust Grove Baptist Church.

Jeremy is survived by two daughters-Ashley Linder of Hebron, KY

and Whitley Linder of Cincinnati, OH

Mother-Marcia Mattingly of Elizabethtown

Father-Dennis Linder and wife Sandra of Munfordville

Sister-Julie Epperson of Falmouth, KY

Brother-John Polka of LeGrande

Maternal grandparents-Frances Ramsey of Falmouth, KY and the late Eugene Ramsey

Three nephews, one niece and three great-nephews

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents William & Ollie Linder and his step-father William Mattingly.

Funeral service for Jeremy Ray Linder will be 11am Wednesday, August 29 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Benton officiating. Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-8pm EST at the Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11am-8pm at Sego Funeral Home and will continue after 8am Wednesday until time for services.