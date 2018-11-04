Logo


JERRI ANNE HARLOW

on 04/11/2018 |

Jerri Anne Harlow, 66, of Glasgow died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.  Born in Glasgow she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Katherine Chenault Adams.  Mrs. Harlow was a bus driver for Jefferson County Board of Education for 32 years.

Survivors include her husband Joe Harlow of Glasgow; a son Richard Harlow of Glasgow; two daughters Tracy Harlow of Glasgow and Melanie Lopez (Mark) of Louisville; 5 grandchildren Kaleb Harlow, Peyton Harlow, Blake Harlow, Ciera Garrett (Logan) and Jarrett Bitner; a great grandchild Sophie Smith; two uncles Richard Chenault of Glasgow and James Chenault of Louisville.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Friday, April 13, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 1:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.

