on 07/07/2018 |

Jerry B. East, 72 of Smiths Grove died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at his residence.

The Warren County native was a son of the late Wallace and Beatrice Renick East and is preceded in death by a brother, Dennis East. He was a U S Army Veteran.

His survivors include his wife Barbara East; three sons, Kevin East, Brent Dishon (Kim), Mark East; two stepchildren, Rodney Creek and Melissa Tichenor; four grandchildren; two brothers, Rickey East (Chris) and Randy East (Anita); one sister, Rita East Holley (Bill); several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 1 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery Military Section with Military Honors. Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.