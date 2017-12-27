Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jerry Baughman Sr.

on 12/27/2017 |

Jerry Baughman Sr., 78 of Glasgow, died Monday December 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born at Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Russell Baughman and Lillian Irene Shelton. Mr. Baughman was owner and operator of Baughman Excavating Company for many years, then later worked with General Electric Company. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include a son Jerry Baughman Jr. (Kim) of Palm Harbor, FL; 3 daughters Tammi Furlong (Paul) of Glasgow, Melani Spradlin (Terry) of Columbus, OH and Jami Campbell (John) of Hawaii; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister Millie Terrell of Brownstown, IN; special friends Margaret, Steve, Ann, Dalton and Taylor Kinslow all of Glasgow.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ralph, Morris and Raymond Baughman.

A graveside service will be held 10:30am Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jerry Baughman Sr.”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

AARON MORRISON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
19°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 12/27 0%
High 25° / Low 13°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 12/28 0%
High 33° / Low 21°
Clear
Overcast
Friday 12/29 0%
High 38° / Low 23°
Overcast
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 28

Yoga Class

December 28 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.