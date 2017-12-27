on 12/27/2017 |

Jerry Baughman Sr., 78 of Glasgow, died Monday December 25, 2017 at his residence. He was born at Indianapolis, IN the son of the late Russell Baughman and Lillian Irene Shelton. Mr. Baughman was owner and operator of Baughman Excavating Company for many years, then later worked with General Electric Company. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include a son Jerry Baughman Jr. (Kim) of Palm Harbor, FL; 3 daughters Tammi Furlong (Paul) of Glasgow, Melani Spradlin (Terry) of Columbus, OH and Jami Campbell (John) of Hawaii; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; sister Millie Terrell of Brownstown, IN; special friends Margaret, Steve, Ann, Dalton and Taylor Kinslow all of Glasgow.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ralph, Morris and Raymond Baughman.

A graveside service will be held 10:30am Thursday, December 28, 2017 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.