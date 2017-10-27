on 10/27/2017 |

Jerry “Buck” Nelson Compton age 71 of Edmonton passed from this life on October 25th, 2017 at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. He was the son of the late Rufus and Rosa Clemmons Compton. Jerry was a retired farmer and truck driver.

Jerry is survived by his wife Cathy Marie Moss Compton, five children Teresa (David) Gillentine Glasgow, Greg (Trudi) Compton Scottsville, Tracy (Tonya Emmert–fiancé) Compton , Chris (Shannon) Compton, Brittany Compton and one sister Ruby Harper all of Edmonton. Three grandsons, Jerry (Alexandria) Ward of Glasgow, Matthew & Hunter Compton, four granddaughters, Kristen, Kandace, Becka Mae Compton all of Edmonton, Cora Compton of Scottsville, KY, two step grandsons Coe & Cooper Campbell of Scottsville, KY. Several nieces and nephews.

Beside his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Earl “Buddy” Compton, and brother in law Donald Harper of Chicago, IL.

Jerry was active in his community serving on the Metcalfe Co Fair Board, volunteer for the Edmonton Fire Dept. , Metcalfe Co Rescue Squad, and coach for girls slow pitch softball at Bowling Community Park, formerly Marc Park. Jerry was well known for his skill as a farrier and storyteller. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, October 29, at 2:00pm at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Moore Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and on Sunday from 9:00am until time of service.