Jerry Collins, 75 of Bowling Green died Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The Maysville, Missouri native was a son of the late Paul and Thelma Thornton Collins and is preceded in death by a son, James Collins.

He was owner of C Auto Parts, employee of Soreson Manufacturing, a member of Bowling Green Christian Church, Shirner and Mason.

His survivors include his wife Rosan Collins; two sons, Mike Collins (Cathy) and Steve Collins (Julie); seven grandchildren, Bradley, Scott, Kim, Jonathan, Ashley, Daniel and Joseph Collins; seven great grandchildren, Leah, Rylee, Braylee, Bailee, Carter, Easton, Logan Collins

Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Troy, Kansas. Visitation 3:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.