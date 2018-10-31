on 10/31/2018 |

Jerry Craig Hogan, age 67, of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on November 21, 1950 to the late Lonoko and Christeen Hogan. He was married to his devoted wife and care taker, Grace Ray Hogan, who survives. Jerry retired as a 1st Sergeant from the Kentucky Army National Guard, and from maintenance with Sun Products. He was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jamie Hogan Edwards of Chalybeate; two grandchildren, William Craig Edwards and Megan Edwards also of Chalybeate and one brother, Michael Hogan (Barbara) of Brownsville. He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Marilyn Hogan.

Funeral services for be at 11 am, Friday, November 2, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with Interment in Pleasant Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1PM to 8PM, Thursday, November 1, 2018 and after 9AM Friday, November 2, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel