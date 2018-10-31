Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JERRY CRAIG HOGAN

on 10/31/2018 |

Jerry Craig Hogan, age 67, of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.  The Edmonson County native was born on November 21, 1950 to the late Lonoko and Christeen Hogan.  He was married to his devoted wife and care taker, Grace Ray Hogan, who survives.  Jerry retired as a 1st Sergeant from the Kentucky Army National Guard, and from maintenance with Sun Products.   He was a member of Pleasant Union United Baptist Church. 

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Jamie Hogan Edwards of Chalybeate; two grandchildren, William Craig Edwards and Megan Edwards also of Chalybeate and one brother, Michael Hogan (Barbara) of Brownsville.  He was also preceded in death by an infant sister, Marilyn Hogan. 

Funeral services for  be at 11 am, Friday, November 2, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel with Interment in  Pleasant Union Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1PM to 8PM, Thursday, November 1, 2018 and after 9AM Friday, November 2, 2018 at Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JERRY CRAIG HOGAN”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

Katy Hampton

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
71°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 10/31 50%
High 71° / Low 62°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Thursday 11/01 90%
High 66° / Low 44°
Rain
Chance of Rain
Friday 11/02 30%
High 52° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.