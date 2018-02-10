on 10/02/2018 |

Jerry Douglas Bagby, 68, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 1, 2018, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green. He was the son of the late Ted and Martha Earline Bagby of Red Cross.

Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after serving for 33 years and was an avid bass tournament fisherman. Jerry was known and loved for his wonderful sense of humor, keeping his word, and helping anyone in need. He was a kind and loving husband, daddy, papaw, brother, uncle, and friend, and our lives will have a tremendous void without him.

Jerry is survived by his wife Mona; daughters Wendy Brown and Amy Garrison of Bowling Green; stepdaughters Michelle Reece and husband Randy of Bowling Green, Sherry Hulsey and husband Robert of Elizabethtown; granddaughters Emily Garrison and Mckayla Garrison of Bowling Green; grandsons Kyle Bagby, Eli Brown, and Steven “Doc” Brown of Bowling Green; step-granddaughters Mackenzie Hulsey and Kaylee Hulsey of Elizabethtown; step-grandsons Dane Stivers, Morgan Fields, and Chance Fields of Bowling Green; sisters Vickie Jones of Bowling Green and Louise Cash Stafford of Glasgow; half brothers Jim Bagby and John Bagby of Kokomo, Indiana; nieces Robin Sears of Bowling Green and Krista Morris of Glasgow; and nephew Tim Cash of Washington, DC; several half and step-nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy Brockman, infant brother Murray Gene Bagby, half brothers Bill Bagby and Clifton Bagby, and half sister Wanda McClory.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 5 at 2:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brock A. Berry Veterans Cemetery located in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until service time. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Sothern Kentucky. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.