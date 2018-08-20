Logo


JERRY DOUGLAS GRAVEN

on 08/20/2018

Jerry Douglas Graven, 83, of Bowling Green died Monday, August 20, 2018 in Bowling Green, KY.  The Barren County native was the son of the late Tommy and Lillian “Jim” Powell Graven.  Jerry had been a farmer and a farm manager for many years and was the owner and operator of Lonesome Dove Equine Stables.  He was a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Haywood in Barren County.

Survivors include his son, Duane “Butch” Graven and wife Anita of Benton, KY; his girlfriend and caregiver Iris Caudill of Bowling Green and several nieces and nephews including Charlie Button (Diane) and Kevin Button (Cheryl) of Glasgow.  He was preceded in death by his wife Freda Lynn Graven and a sister Corrine Button.

Graveside services for the family will be 11:00 AM Friday at Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 until 8:00 PM.

