Jerry Haley, 71, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

┬áThe Warren County native was born to the late Franklin and Hazel Gammon Haley. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Haley, Jr.; in-laws, Helen and Joe Frank Hood; and brother-in-law Roger Watson. Jerry owned and operated Haley’s Auto Service for 22 years.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joann Hood Haley; son, Jeff Haley; sisters, Martha Watson of Arab, Alabama and Linda Siddens (Fred) of Bowling Green; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lowe (Joe) of Bowling Green; and brother-in-law, Carey Hood of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.