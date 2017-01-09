Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JERRY HALEY

on 01/09/2017 |
Obituaries

jjerry-haley_phixr

Jerry Haley, 71, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

 The Warren County native was born to the late Franklin and Hazel Gammon Haley. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Haley, Jr.; in-laws, Helen and Joe Frank Hood; and brother-in-law Roger Watson. Jerry owned and operated Haley’s Auto Service for 22 years.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joann Hood Haley; son, Jeff Haley; sisters, Martha Watson of Arab, Alabama and Linda Siddens (Fred) of Bowling Green; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lowe (Joe) of Bowling Green; and brother-in-law, Carey Hood of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

GOOD AS GOOD2

PERSON OF THE DAY

Bruce Pickerel

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2

© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital