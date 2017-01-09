Jerry Haley, 71, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was born to the late Franklin and Hazel Gammon Haley. He was also preceded in death by a son, Jerry Haley, Jr.; in-laws, Helen and Joe Frank Hood; and brother-in-law Roger Watson. Jerry owned and operated Haley’s Auto Service for 22 years.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Joann Hood Haley; son, Jeff Haley; sisters, Martha Watson of Arab, Alabama and Linda Siddens (Fred) of Bowling Green; and sister-in-law, Shirley Lowe (Joe) of Bowling Green; and brother-in-law, Carey Hood of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery.