Jerry Hall Hampton

on 08/09/2018 |

Jerry Hall Hampton 82 of Bowling Green, Ky died Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.   He was born in Murray, Ky and was the son of the late Rev. Raymond Hall Hampton and Emma Norene Campbell Hampton.

He was a retired engineer for Continental Telephone Company.  He was a Baptist and very strong in his faith and had a great love for his family and friends.  As a member of the 13th Street Club in Bowling Green and was a friend and mentor to many.  He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by four children, Randy Hampton, Ron Hampton and wife Lori An, Roger Hampton and Amy Stephens and her husband Scott all of Glasgow; seven grandchildren, J W, Katie, Will, Kaleb and Ali Grace Hampton, Jaeden and Cole Stephens; one great-grandchild, Owen Hampton; three sisters, Charlene Neal, Chris Lewis and Kaye Wingo and husband Jimmy all of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Margie Ione Curry.

Funeral services for Jerry Hall Hampton will be held at 2PM Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 4 to 8PM and Sunday until time of service. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the 13th Street Club,1031 East 13th, Bowling Green, KY 42104, the American Lung Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

