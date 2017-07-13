Logo


JERRY KEITH FINLEY

on 07/13/2017 |

Mr. Jerry Keith Finley, age 60, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky. He is survived by his father, Willie R. Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky, his mother, Fay Roach Finley Tinsley of Indianapolis, Indiana, his son, Dustin Finley of Ravenna, Kentucky, his sister, Phyllis Slaughter of Burkesville, Kentucky, his brother and sister-in-law, Daryl and Connie Finley of Burkesville, Kentucky, two grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive. The Funeral service for Mr. Jerry Keith Finley will be conducted on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with burial in the Bow School House Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017, until the funeral hour on Saturday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of funeral arrangements.

Comments are closed.

