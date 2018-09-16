Logo


Jerry Lee Reece

on 09/16/2018 |

Jerry Lee Reece, 69, of Glasgow, died Thursday, September 13, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow he was the son of the late Malcolm H. and Bernice Harp Reece. Jerry was a small engine technician, the owner and operator of Needmore Lane Repair and was a member of Haywood Volunteer Fire Dept. for 26 years and had served on their board of directors.

He is survived by his wife Mary Whitson Reece; a son Stacey Reece and wife Aimee of Knoxville; a grandson Maxwell C. Reece of Knoxville; 2 step-children Yolanda Nelson (Robert) of Whitehouse, TN and Luis Loza (Stephanie) of Cordova, TN; 4 step-grandchildren Gabriel Nelson, Gaven Loza, Maxwell Loza and Amelia Loza all of Tennessee; 2 sisters Carolyn Belcher and Judy Bowles of Bowing Green; 2 aunts Barbara Smith (Larry) and Geraldine Glass broth of Glasgow; an uncle Gobel Reece of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, September 20th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with cremation to follow the service. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4pm until 8pm and Thursday morning until time for the service.

The family requests alternate expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist in final expenses or the March of Dimes Organization.

