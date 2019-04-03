on 03/04/2019 |

Jerry Lee Ryan, 76, Glasgow, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital, surrounded by his family. A son of the late Charlie Jordan Ryan and Marguerite Jones Ryan, he was a graduate of Glasgow High School and had retired from Atmos Energy.

He is survived by his wife Amelia; two daughters: Melissa Simpson (Greg), and Debby Pruitt (Steve), both of Glasgow; four grandchildren: Ryan Simpson (Candice) of Jonesborough, TN; Kristin Murley (Chris) of Bowling Green; Wesley Simpson (Brittany) of Glasgow; and Kennedy Pruitt of Lebanon, TN; two great-granddaughters: June and Aida Simpson; one sister Patt Edwards (Donald) of Glasgow; one brother Lawrence Ryan (Pam) of Adairsville, GA; a sister-in-law Ali Ryan of The Villages, FL; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Glen Ryan.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.