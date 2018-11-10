Logo


JERRY LEE VINCENT

on 10/11/2018 |

Jerry Lee Vincent, age 72, of Brownsville, departed this life on Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on February 11, 1946 to the late Wilmer Vincent and Hazel Stewart Vincent. He was married to Connie Walston Vincent, who survives.

Jerry was a retired track repairman for CSX Railroad, and a member of New Home General Baptist Church.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory– one son, Troy Vincent of Taylorsville; one daughter, Rhonda Davis (Travis) of Brownsville; four grandsons, J.B. Logsdon (Natalee), Austin Vincent (Hayley), Dakota Vincent and Clay Davis; two great granddaughters, Tynlee Logsdon and Annistin Vincent; three brothers, Leon Vincent of Louisville, Lonnie Vincent (Gray) of Brownsville and Barry Vincent (Pauletta) of Louisville; one sister, Joyce Woosley (Charles) of Chalybeate and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Vincent and Darrell Vincent

Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, NY 10001

Interment will be in New Home Church Cemetery.

VISITATION
1 – 8 pm, Friday, October 12, 2018
9 am- 1 pm, Saturday, October 13, 2018
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE
1 pm, Saturday, October 13, 2018
Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

