Jerry Melvin Jones

on 11/25/2017 |

Jerry Melvin Jones, 74 of Elizabethtown, died Friday, November 24, 2017. He was a native of Barren County and was a contractor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie and Melvin Chester Jones. He is survived by one son, Jerry Dwayne Jones of Cadiz; one daughter, Jerrina Carol (Kerry) Gusler of Sonora; his ex-wife and longtime friend, Carolyn Jones Gusler; one brother, Anthony (Peggy) Jones of Glasgow; two sisters, Becky (Joe) Austin and Debby Browning all of Glasgow; five grandchildren, Jason Jones, Brooke Ann Prahl, Brittany Farris, Blake Andrew Gusler and Bethany Carol Gusler and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Youngers Creek Cemetery with burial in the Youngers Creek Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of Contributions to Gideons Internationoal, P.O. BOX 787, Elizabethtown, KY 42702-0787. Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.

