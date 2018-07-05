on 05/07/2018 |

Jerry Paul Poland, 61, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, May 6, 2018 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Paul and Ovela Shaw Poland. He was a graduate of Monroe County High School and retried from RR Donnelly after 35 years. He was a avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider and loved his family and friends dearly especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Birge Poland; two sons: Brad Poland (Makayla) and Dustin Morrison (Mandy); one daughter: Melanie Poland Wade; one brother: Jack Poland (Bonnie); five grandchildren: Rilan Mann, Riker Mann, Rinnik Mann, Makynlee Cockrill and Camo Wade.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother: James Poland; one granddaughter: Emma Grace Morrison.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.