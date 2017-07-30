on 07/30/2017 |

Jerry Smith, 79 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully with family at his side at his residence, Friday, July 28, 2017.

The Warren county native was a son of the late Guy Ernest and Ruth Katchins Smith and is preceded in death by a brother Roland Smith and sister-in-law, Evelyn Smith. He was a retired employee of Holley Carburetor where he was employed for 50 years. Jerry was a member and deacon of Landmark Baptist Church.

His survivors include his wife JoAnn Madison Smith, one son Tommy Wayne Smith (Becky), one daughter, Rita Ann Welch (Joe) ; seven grandchildren; Eric Welch, Miranda Curtis, Eric Newberry, Charity Sanders, Shannon Crow, Ashley Smith, Amber Smith; 12 great grandchildren; two brothers, Jimmy Smith (Elaine) and Douglas Smith (Elaine); one sister, Sue Bone (Denny).

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Landmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sunday and 9a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.