on 03/09/2018 |

Jerry V. Meredith, age 80 of Bee Spring departed this life on Thursday, March 8, 2018 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on June 8, 1937 to the late Jack B. Meredith and Maggie Carroll Meredith.

Jerry began his walk with Jesus in 1956. He was a devout Christian, member and deacon of New Salem General Baptist Church. He retired after forty-five years as a foreman of the Laborers International Union of North American Local Number 1392. Jerry loved his work and took pride in his part in constructing many structures on Western Kentucky University’s campus.

Jerry married the love of his life, Frances Stewart, on June 12, 1959. This union brought forth four children who honor his memory— one son, Jeff Meredith of Bee Spring and his three daughters, Donna Skidmore (Michael) of Smiths Grove, Ronna Smith (Kerry) of Paducah and Vanessa Vaughn (Dean) of Bowling Green. He is further survived by seven grandchildren, Whitney Howard (Michael), Brandon Skidmore, Steffan Meredith, Dillon Meredith, Clay Meredith (McKenna), Mallory Lane Vaughn and Maggie Smith and two great grandchildren, Laynee Meredith and Ella Beth Meredith. Jerry was a dedicated family man and his greatest joy was time spent with Frances and his children.

Interment will be in New Salem Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: New Salem General Baptist Church, c/o Mike Torrence, 230 Sunfish Bee Spring Road, Bee Spring, KY 42207.

VISITATION

3 – 8 pm, Saturday, March 10, 2018

10 am – 1:30 pm, Sunday, March 11, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, March 11, 2018

New Salem General Baptist Church