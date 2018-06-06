Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jerry Wayne Francis

on 06/06/2018 |

Mr. Jerry Wayne Francis, 75, of Glasgow, KY, died on June 4, 2018 at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr. Francis was a Barren County, KY native and the son of the late Wanner and Claira Francis.  He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired from the maintenance department of SKF.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Doughterty, Bennie Francis and Harry Francis; three sisters, Charlotte Williams, Louise Francis and Emily Francis​; and two daughters, Jerrye Lynn Francis; and Victoria Denise Francis.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Francis of Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Dinah Francis of Glasgow, KY; one brother, Joe Francis (Pearline) of Augusta, GA; one grandson, Blake Francis of Bowling Green, KY; God-children, Otis Trigg (Darlene), Bernard Francis (Doris), Virginia Trigg and Amelia Johnson (Michael) all of Glasgow, KY; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Francis, Eermon Doughtery and Geneva Trigg and one brother-in-law Bubba Trigg.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Curry officiating.  Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jerry Wayne Francis”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HANNAH BRAY

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
87°
Clear
Clear
Wednesday 06/06 10%
High 88° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 06/07 10%
High 91° / Low 63°
Clear
Clear
Friday 06/08 0%
High 95° / Low 67°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Wed 06

VBS at Bethel Independent Baptist Church

June 4 @ 5:30 PM - June 6 @ 8:30 PM
Wed 06

Fruit of the Spirit Vacation Bible School at Glasgow First Nazarene Church

June 6 @ 5:30 PM - June 8 @ 7:30 PM
Sat 09

Cruise Into Spring Car Show

June 9 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 09

12th Annual Vet Jam

June 9 @ 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mon 11

Caverna High School Decision Based Council Meeting

June 11 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 13

Glasgow Faith Church Vacation Bible School

June 13 @ 6:00 PM - June 15 @ 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.