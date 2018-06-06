on 06/06/2018 |

Mr. Jerry Wayne Francis, 75, of Glasgow, KY, died on June 4, 2018 at TJ Samson Hospital in Glasgow.

Mr. Francis was a Barren County, KY native and the son of the late Wanner and Claira Francis. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and retired from the maintenance department of SKF.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jesse Doughterty, Bennie Francis and Harry Francis; three sisters, Charlotte Williams, Louise Francis and Emily Francis​; and two daughters, Jerrye Lynn Francis; and Victoria Denise Francis.

He is survived by his wife, Jennie Francis of Glasgow, KY; one daughter, Dinah Francis of Glasgow, KY; one brother, Joe Francis (Pearline) of Augusta, GA; one grandson, Blake Francis of Bowling Green, KY; God-children, Otis Trigg (Darlene), Bernard Francis (Doris), Virginia Trigg and Amelia Johnson (Michael) all of Glasgow, KY; three sisters-in-law, Elaine Francis, Eermon Doughtery and Geneva Trigg and one brother-in-law Bubba Trigg.

Funeral service will be 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Curry officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home.

Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.