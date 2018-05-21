on 05/21/2018 |

Jerry Wayne Levi, 61, Glasgow, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville. Born in Indianapolis, he was a son of the late William Owens Levi and Adine Dillard Levi. He was a self-employed painter.

Survivors include two children: Kerry Levi and her fiancé James Manley, and Jessie Levi all of Glasgow; six grandchildren: Jenica, Skyler, James Michael, Cole, Damion, and Nevaehly; one great-grandson, Brantley; two brothers: Roger (Bonnie) Levi and Chuck (Mariah) Levi; one sister, Cindy (Phil) Stroup; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday until time for service at the funeral home.