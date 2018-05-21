Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JERRY WAYNE LEVI

on 05/21/2018 |

Jerry Wayne Levi, 61, Glasgow, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at St. Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.  Born in Indianapolis, he was a son of the late William Owens Levi and Adine Dillard Levi.  He was a self-employed painter.

Survivors include two children: Kerry Levi and her fiancé James Manley, and Jessie Levi all of Glasgow; six grandchildren: Jenica, Skyler, James Michael, Cole, Damion, and Nevaehly; one great-grandson, Brantley; two brothers: Roger (Bonnie) Levi and Chuck (Mariah) Levi; one sister, Cindy (Phil) Stroup; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with cremation to follow.  Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Wednesday until time for service at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JERRY WAYNE LEVI”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

SPONSORED 

WAYNE AND JOY WILSON

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
70°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 05/21 20%
High 88° / Low 64°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 05/22 40%
High 83° / Low 63°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Clear
Wednesday 05/23 20%
High 85° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - June 2 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.