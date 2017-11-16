JESSAI MAE “NANNY” MARTIN

on 11/16/2017 |

Jessal Mae “Nanny” Martin, 75, peacefully departed this world from her family home in Horse Cave, KY, and was welcomed into the Eternal Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, November 14, 2017.

Mrs. Martin, more fondly known as “Nanny” to her closest family and friends, was a dedicated wife of 54 years; a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a motherly figure to countless others who were blessed to have known her. “Nanny” Jessal lived a selfless life dedicated to her family and was a living example of what scripture describes as a Virtuous Woman in Proverbs 31. Her selflessness remained intact as she neared the time of her Divine Appointment with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. Martin passed into Eternity assured of her salvation, as evidenced by her personal testimony of faith and her love of the hymn, “It is Well with My Soul” . She was a longtime member of Cedar Cliff Baptist Church in Horse Cave, and a regular attendee of Lonoke Baptist Church near Munfordville during her later years.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Mae and Granville Minor of Cave City; brothers Cecil and Wesley Minor, and sister, Frances Minor-Hatcher. Surviving loved ones of Mrs. Martin include husband, Carroll Martin of Horse Cave; brother Carroll Minor of Cave City; sister-in-law Patsy Stice-Minor of Cave City; daughter Teresa Martin-Lindsey and husband Tim Lindsey of Horse Cave; son Timmy Martin and wife Cherry Gibbons-Martin of Horse Cave; daughter Cindy Martin-Isenberg and husband Wesley Isenberg of Horse Cave; daughter Jennifer “J.J.” Martin-Robbins and husband David Robbins of Horse Cave; and daughter Jaime Martin-Wilkerson and husband Tim Wilkerson of Glasgow, KY. Surviving grandchildren include Josh Lindsey and wife Jessica Baker-Lindsey of Horse Cave; Jake Lindsey and wife Aleasha Flowers-Lindsey of Munfordville; Aaron Caswell and wife Erica Walters-Caswell of Munfordville; Kolton “Kole” Isenberg (Horse Cave); Jaylen and Eli Wilkerson (Glasgow); Briley and Dawson Robbins (Horse Cave); along with three great-grandchildren (Case, Caity Mae, and Baylee), her “adopted” grand-daughter, Kori Renick (Nashville, TN); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A graveside service for Mrs. Martin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2017 in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Winn Funeral Home, Horse Cave, KY.