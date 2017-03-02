Jesse Elton Lee, age 98 of Fountain Run, KY passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Scottsville, KY. Elton was born Friday, September 27, 1918 in Macon County, TN, son of the late Harley Winfred and Bennie Usom (Williams) Lee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Jerry & George Michael Lee, four brothers, Paul, Carmel (Bud), Dewey & Elmer Lee & sister, Fannie Lee Jones.

He married Sylvia Lanelle Huskisson November 23, 1942 in Barren County, KY. He was a Carpenter, Farmer, made Molasses from Sugarcane he grew, Truck Driver for Sprowl Lumber Co. and was a member of the Fountain Run Church of Christ.

Funeral services for Elton Lee will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of the Fountain Run Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife of 74 years, Sylvia Lanelle (Huskisson) Lee of Fountain Run, sons, Allen Lee of Phoenix, AZ & Eric Lee & wife Donna Haynes of Glasgow, daughters, Ann Steenburgen, and husband, Charlie of Scottsville, KY, Jan Sides, of Topeka, IL, and Marietta Lee of Fountain Run, sister, Margie Zelma Snyder & husband Vernon of Joelton, TN; 10 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren.