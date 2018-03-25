on 03/25/2018 |

Jesse R Mills, 80 of Bowling Green died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Glasgow State Nursing Facility

The Edmonson County native was a son of the late Carl and Naomi Wilson Mills and is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Jean Harlow Mills, two sons, Michael Mills and Carlos Lee III, one brother, Paul Mills. He was in construction and a member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church.

His survivors include a step daughter, Brenda Carol Goad (Jeff), four grandchildren, Thomas Goad, Bonnie Goad, Chip Lee, Hunter Goad; five great grandchildren, Taylor Howard, Kayleigh Bratcher, Tanner Goad, Bryleigh Self, William Lee; three brothers, Kenneth Mills (Bonnie), Mike Mills (Eula), Roger Mills (Lisa); six sisters, Pauline Ward (Bill), Barbara Russell (Joe), Eva Barnes, Linda Caudill (Bob), Kim Morris, Pat LaMastus; several nieces and nephews

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.