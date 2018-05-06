Logo


JESSE RAY RIGDON

on 06/05/2018

Jesse Ray Rigdon, 87, Glasgow, died Saturday, June 2, 2018, at his residence.  Born at Haywood, he was the son of the late Virgil White Rigdon and Lula Mae Bridges Rigdon.

After graduating from Austin-Tracy High School, Jesse Ray entered the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict.  Upon returning home, he began his career in telephone communications with South Central Rural Telephone. He soon moved to the General Telephone Company that later became Verizon, the company from which he retired.  He was a member of the Independent Telephone Pioneers Association and the First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife Charlotte Bowles Rigdon; one daughter, Dr. Amelia Kiser and her husband Dr. Kyle Kiser; two grandchildren: Olivia Baye Kiser and Stratton Riley Kiser, all of Glasgow; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Ora Jones and Frances Hulse; and four sisters-in-law, Dorris Stephens, Lois Gibbons, Ruth Edmunds, and Ivone Broady.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.  Burial with military honors provided by Glasgow Chapter 20 DAV will be in the Hiseville Cemetery.  Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

