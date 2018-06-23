Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JESSE RAY SHIRLEY, JR.

on 06/23/2018 |

Jesse Ray Shirley Jr. 95, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at the NHC Health Care Center. He was a son of the late Jesse Ray Shirley, Sr. and Flora Belle Eubank Shirley. He was a deacon of Concord Baptist Church.

He is survived by four sons: Larry Shirley (Martha), Jerry Shirley (Nina Ruth), Eutre Shirley (Baretta) and Steve Shirley (Leisa); ten grandchildren: Darren Shirley (Robin), Brian Shirley (Melanie), Jarrod Shirley (Kelli), Joel Shirley (Lauren), Josh Shirley (Katy), Debora Gonzales (Stephen), John Shirley (Shannon), Ben Shirley (Amber), Karol Ann Hoffman and Kyle Shirley (Megan); one step-grandson: Chris Wyatt (Kattie); seventeen Great-Grandchildren; one Great-Great-Grandchild;

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Buena Thomas Shirley.

Special thanks to NHC Health Care and J.R.’s Caregivers Carolyn and Myra.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 8:00 a.m. Monday until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department. 2452 Austin Tracy Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JESSE RAY SHIRLEY, JR.”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRANK AND MELINDA PAYNE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
77°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 06/23 50%
High 86° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 06/24 30%
High 87° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 06/25 40%
High 88° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.