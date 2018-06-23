on 06/23/2018 |

Jesse Ray Shirley Jr. 95, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 22, 2018 at the NHC Health Care Center. He was a son of the late Jesse Ray Shirley, Sr. and Flora Belle Eubank Shirley. He was a deacon of Concord Baptist Church.

He is survived by four sons: Larry Shirley (Martha), Jerry Shirley (Nina Ruth), Eutre Shirley (Baretta) and Steve Shirley (Leisa); ten grandchildren: Darren Shirley (Robin), Brian Shirley (Melanie), Jarrod Shirley (Kelli), Joel Shirley (Lauren), Josh Shirley (Katy), Debora Gonzales (Stephen), John Shirley (Shannon), Ben Shirley (Amber), Karol Ann Hoffman and Kyle Shirley (Megan); one step-grandson: Chris Wyatt (Kattie); seventeen Great-Grandchildren; one Great-Great-Grandchild;

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Anna Buena Thomas Shirley.

Special thanks to NHC Health Care and J.R.’s Caregivers Carolyn and Myra.

Funeral will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 25, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday and after 8:00 a.m. Monday until time for services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department. 2452 Austin Tracy Road, Lucas, Kentucky 42156.