JESSIE DOUGLAS POINDEXTER (UPDATED)

on 02/18/2019 |

Jessie Douglas Poindexter, 71, of Glasgow, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Glasgow, he was the son of the late Jessie Poindexter and Mattie Westmoreland Huffman. He was a member of the Bethel Independent Baptist Church and loved doing crafts.

He is survived by his wife Becky Fields Poindexter; 3 sons, John Poindexter (Nancy Ghere) of Austin, Douglas Poindexter (Katie) and Mike Poindexter (Rose); 1 daughter Carol Dennison (Glen) all of Glasgow; 2 sisters Amy Green (Danny) of Glasgow and Jaelene Cordwell of Shippenville, PA, 18 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 aunts, 1 uncle, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be held 11AM Wednesday, February 20th at the Henderson Cemetery at Finney. Arrangements are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.