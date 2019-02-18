Jessie Douglas Poindexter 71 of Glasgow, died Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. Funeral arrangements for Jessie Douglas Poindexter are incomplete but will be under the direction of the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
