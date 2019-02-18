on 02/18/2019 |

Jessie Earl Hammer, 49, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born April 16, 1969 in Monroe County, KY to the late Ray Hammer and Inez Davis Hammer. He united in marriage on May 3, 1985 in Celina, TN to Gail Adams Hammer who survives. He attended Millcreek Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife Gail Adams Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; he is survived by one son Joshua Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; one daughter Brittany Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; one sister Carol Goff and husband Frank of Louisville, KY; three brothers; Wayne Dodson of Louisville, KY; Teddy Dodson and wife Teresa of Tompkinsville, KY; Eddie Hammer and wife Pam of Tompkinsville, KY; and one grandchild Elijah Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY, also survives.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Brenda Hammer- Heidman, two brothers James Dodson and Ronnie Dodson.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery. Bro. Larry Lowe will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.