Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JESSIE EARL HAMMER

on 02/18/2019 |

Jessie Earl Hammer, 49, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his residence in Tompkinsville, KY. He was born April 16, 1969 in Monroe County, KY to the late Ray Hammer and Inez Davis Hammer. He united in marriage on May 3, 1985 in Celina, TN to Gail Adams Hammer who survives. He attended Millcreek Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

In addition to his wife Gail Adams Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; he is survived by one son Joshua Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; one daughter Brittany Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY; one sister Carol Goff and husband Frank of Louisville, KY; three brothers; Wayne Dodson of Louisville, KY; Teddy Dodson and wife Teresa of Tompkinsville, KY; Eddie Hammer and wife Pam of Tompkinsville, KY; and one grandchild Elijah Hammer of Tompkinsville, KY, also survives.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by one sister Brenda Hammer- Heidman, two brothers James Dodson and Ronnie Dodson.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Harlan’s Crossroads Cemetery. Bro. Larry Lowe will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville. Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations for funeral expenses and can be made at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JESSIE EARL HAMMER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

ERNIE RUNYON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
33°
Overcast
Mostly Cloudy
Monday 02/18 0%
High 38° / Low 27°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 02/19 100%
High 43° / Low 36°
Chance of Rain
Thunderstorm
Wednesday 02/20 100%
High 57° / Low 39°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.