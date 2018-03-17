Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Jessie Ray Johnson

on 03/17/2018 |

Jessie Ray Johnson, 69, of Wingfield passed away at 12:22 AM Thursday March 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was an auto mechanic. He was a son of the late Curtis Johnson and Camilla Todd Johnson.

Surviving are a son, Michael R. Johnson of Wingfield; six sisters, Doris Hawks, Judy Davenport and Darlene Elmore (Brent) all of Bowling Green and Betty Poteet (Oren), Martha Massey and Arlene Perkins (John) all of Wingfield; a brother, Leon Johnson of Wingfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bryant-Johnson-Howell Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Sunday.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Jessie Ray Johnson”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marshall and Lucy Bunch Gray

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
68°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 03/17 50%
High 71° / Low 42°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Overcast
Sunday 03/18 10%
High 58° / Low 46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Monday 03/19 100%
High 64° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 17

Build a Bed Event

March 6 @ 12:00 AM - April 15 @ 12:00 AM
Sat 17

Bloom Where You Are Women’s Conference

March 17 @ 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Sat 17

Quilter’s Day Out

March 17 @ 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 17

ARC of Barren County Fundraiser at Lifegate Church

March 17 @ 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sat 17

Memorial Benefit for Tim Hubbard

March 17 @ 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.