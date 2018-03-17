on 03/17/2018 |

Jessie Ray Johnson, 69, of Wingfield passed away at 12:22 AM Thursday March 15, 2018 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was an auto mechanic. He was a son of the late Curtis Johnson and Camilla Todd Johnson.

Surviving are a son, Michael R. Johnson of Wingfield; six sisters, Doris Hawks, Judy Davenport and Darlene Elmore (Brent) all of Bowling Green and Betty Poteet (Oren), Martha Massey and Arlene Perkins (John) all of Wingfield; a brother, Leon Johnson of Wingfield; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bryant-Johnson-Howell Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Sunday.