Jessie Smith Dyer Tyree, 97, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 12th, at Monroe County Medical Center in Tompkinsville, KY.

Jessie was born in Mudlick Community of Monroe County, KY on August 22, 1921, daughter of the late Annie Pearl (England) and Hazzie Allen Smith. She married Elmer Dyer who preceded her in death September 26, 1974 & James Leslie Tyree, who passed March 7, 1990. She was a homemaker, worked in factories, was of Pentecostal faith & attended Tompkinsville First United Methodist Church.

Jessie is survived by, daughter, Mary, wife of Joe Brown, of Tompkinsville, KY; son, Randall, husband of Euline Dyer, of Louisville, KY; nephew, she raised, Anthony & wife Sabrina of Tompkinsville & niece, she raised, Sandra Crumpton & husband David of Cave City, two step daughters, Maxine Cumpton, of Tompkinsville, KY; Shirley Mays, of Covington, KY. 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren & 4 great-great-grandchildren, sister, Dorothy Sherfey, of Glasgow, KY;

Other than her parents and husbands, brothers, Dewey, Floyd & James Smith & John England, sister, Sarah Dyer, step-children, David, Billy & Jimmy Tyree & Edith Tyree & 1 grandchild

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Tompkinsville, KY, at 1 PM on Friday, March 15th, with Reverand Calvin Johnson officiating.

Visitation, Thursday 5-8 PM. and Friday 6 AM – 1 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. .

Interment at Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Family request donations to Old Soldiers Cemetery