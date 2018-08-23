Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JESSIE THOMAS RUSSELL

on 08/23/2018 |

Jessie Thomas Russell, 57, Columbia, KY, died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at his residence.    Born October 16, 1960 in Tompkinsville, KY he was a son of the late Lemuel Russell and Frances Harper Russell.  He was a farmer and a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Russell, Columbia, KY; one son, Leslie Jessie Russell, Edmonton; one sister, Jane Russell, IN; three brothers, Jr. Russell, Joe Russell, and Jerry Russell, all of IN; and two grandchildren, Jessalynn Russell and Jaylen Russell.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 25, 2018, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union # 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 until time of services at 1:00.   In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund at McMurtrey Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JESSIE THOMAS RUSSELL”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
79°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 08/23 0%
High 81° / Low 57°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 08/24 10%
High 83° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 08/25 40%
High 86° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.