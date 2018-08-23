on 08/23/2018 |

Jessie Thomas Russell, 57, Columbia, KY, died Thursday, August 23, 2018 at his residence. Born October 16, 1960 in Tompkinsville, KY he was a son of the late Lemuel Russell and Frances Harper Russell. He was a farmer and a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include one daughter, Jessica Russell, Columbia, KY; one son, Leslie Jessie Russell, Edmonton; one sister, Jane Russell, IN; three brothers, Jr. Russell, Joe Russell, and Jerry Russell, all of IN; and two grandchildren, Jessalynn Russell and Jaylen Russell.

Funeral services will be Saturday, August 25, 2018, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union # 2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, August 25, 2018, 10:00 until time of services at 1:00. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral fund at McMurtrey Funeral Home.