JEWELL JUDY CISSELL

on 01/22/2018 |

Jewell Judy Cissell, 70, of Glasgow, died Monday, January 22, 2018 in Louisville, KY. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Charlie Melton and Vinnie Blakely Melton. She was a homemaker and helped with raising her grandchildren. She was a member of the Faith, Hope and Love Worship Center.

Survivors include a daughter April Morris (William) of Glasgow; brother James Melton (Brenda) of Glasgow; sister Jenny Cissell (Paul) of Louisville; 2 grandchildren Courtney and Katie Cissell both of Glasgow; great grandchild Jade Cissell of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews to include 2 special nieces, Nancy Melton of Glasgow and Linda Gray of AR.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded by her husband Perry Cissell; 3 brothers Charles, Arvil and Henry Melton; 3 sisters Elsie Cissell, Hilda Huff and Evelyn Etherton; nephew Charles “Scooby” Huff.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday January 24, 2018 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bon Ayr Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

