Jewell Dean “Dit” Ford 86 of V alley, Alabama, died Friday, December 23, 2016 in LaGrange, Georgia. She was born April 14, 1930 in Tallassee, Alabama. She was a retired bookkeeper, housewife and a member of the Morning View Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on December 24, 1952 to Leon Ford.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Ford; one son, Randy Sedlak Ford of Camas, Washington; one daughter, Angie Ward of Valley, Alabama; one sister, Sibil Nolin of Montgomery, Alabama and two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Jewell Dean “Dit” Ford will be held at 11am Wednesday at the Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation after 10am Wednesday until time of service.. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.