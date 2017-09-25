on 09/25/2017 |

Jewell Depp Thomas, 88, of Glasgow died Sunday, September 24, 2017 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. Born in Center, KY he was the son of the late James Bruce and Velma Catherine Groce Thomas and husband of 67 years to late Rose Pot Thomas. Mr. Thomas was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and a veteran of World War II serving in the U. S. Air Force, where worked on P-51 Mustang. He and his wife was the former owners and operators of Thomas & Son Greenhouse and Nursery in Chesterland, OH. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America, Early Ford V8 Club of America and Mid-KY Car Club.

Survivors include three daughters Julie Mastrangelo of Munroe Falls, OH, Brenda Peoples (Gary) of Greenville, SC and Lucinda Thomas (Griffith) of Lubbock, TX; a son R. Bruce Thomas (Karen) of Orlando, FL; two sisters Zula Scott of Glasgow and Jane McCombs of Charlestown, IN; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death two brothers Billy Lewis Thomas and James Allen Thomas, a half-brother Danny Harris, a son-in-law Patrick Mastrangelo and a very special uncle, mentor, and friend Jack Groce.

Funeral services will be 4:00pm Thursday, September 28, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00pm until time for the service at the funeral home.