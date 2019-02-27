on 02/27/2019 |

Jewell Maydell Johnson, 91, Glasgow, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the NHC Healthcare Center. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Omer Linton Pedigo and Annie Jewell Edwards Pedigo. She was a retired seamstress at Ky Pants Company. A lover of gardening and reading her Bible, she was a member of the Big Meadow Baptist Church and had been attending the New Salem Methodist Church.

Survivors include two sons: Jerry Johnson and wife Becky, and Ronnie Johnson and wife Marcia all of Glasgow; four grandchildren: Jeremy Johnson, Amanda Johnson, Jamie Johnson and wife Kasia, and Jenna Cottrell and husband Ryan; one sister: Mary Gibson; 6 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Luther Johnson, and a sister LaVerne Franklin.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.