Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JEWELL PHILLIPS WATKINS

on 05/03/2018 |

Jewell Phillips Watkins passed away Saturday April 28, 2018 . She was preceded in death by two sons, Randall Phillips, Jr. and Rick D. Phillips and her twin sister June Richardson. In her later years she was an employee of Munfordville Rite Aid.

Jewell is survived by two grandsons,  Charles Randall Phillips and his wife Shelley and Zachary Dale Phillips, her daughter in-law Catherine Phillips, her two great-grandchildren Parker and Hannah Phillips and her brother Robert Douglas and his wife Ruth.

At her request a Private Graveside service was held at Houk Cemetery under direction of Winn Funeral Home Horse Cave. Burial followed the service.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JEWELL PHILLIPS WATKINS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

HUNTER CALDWELL

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
84°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 05/03 0%
High 85° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Friday 05/04 50%
High 81° / Low 60°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Rain
Saturday 05/05 90%
High 70° / Low 53°
Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 03

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

Big Country Breakfast

May 5 @ 7:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Barren County Band Mattress Sale

May 5 @ 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - May 17 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.