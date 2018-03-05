on 05/03/2018 |

Jewell Phillips Watkins passed away Saturday April 28, 2018 . She was preceded in death by two sons, Randall Phillips, Jr. and Rick D. Phillips and her twin sister June Richardson. In her later years she was an employee of Munfordville Rite Aid.

Jewell is survived by two grandsons, Charles Randall Phillips and his wife Shelley and Zachary Dale Phillips, her daughter in-law Catherine Phillips, her two great-grandchildren Parker and Hannah Phillips and her brother Robert Douglas and his wife Ruth.

At her request a Private Graveside service was held at Houk Cemetery under direction of Winn Funeral Home Horse Cave. Burial followed the service.