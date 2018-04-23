on 04/23/2018 |

Jiles Harry Lynch, 79 of Bowling Green died Saturday, April 21, 2018 at the Medical Center.

The Brookport, Illinois native was a son of the late Giles H. and Margaret E. Halterman Lynch and is preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Howard and Delbert Lynch and two sisters, Dora Ann Hayes and Harriett Thomas. He was a welder for General Motors and in maintenance at Walmart. He was a member of Meadowland Baptist Church and served in the US Army.

His survivors include his wife Betty Peek Lynch; two daughters, Kathy Campbell and Tammy Armstrong (Rick); one grandson, William Armstrong (Carol Ann); two granddaughters, Kristin Armstrong and Nina Campbell; one great grandchild, Jayden LaMastus; three brothers, Larry Lynch (Judy), Dennis Lynch (Carolyn), Mike Lynch (Elaine); one sister, Dorothy Thomas (Tony), two sisters-in-law, Diania Lynch and Sandy Lynch; one brother-in-law, John Hayes several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.