JILL DAWN BROADDUS

on 05/29/2018 |

Jill Dawn Broaddus, age 53 of Bowling Green, KY passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 24, 2018.  She was a native of Kingsport, TN and attended high school at Sullivan North.  She continued her education at East Tennessee State University, and received her master’s degree in clinical psychology.  After graduating, she moved to Knoxville, TN to start her career as a psychologist. She then moved to Bowling Green, KY to continue her career, and has resided here for the past ten years. 

Jill was more than just a drug and alcohol counselor.  She always had a strong passion for helping people and horses, which led her to becoming a Certified EAGALA Practitioner. Jill helped to start the Outside In Equine Assisted Activities Organization, where she has worked for the past two years, alongside her clinical counseling career. 

She is survived by her parents, Donna Stacey and Henry Stacey.  She was also the devoted wife to, James M. Broaddus, II, and a loving mother to,  Matthew Richesin, Daniel Blankenship, Leah Blankenship,  CJ Keller, Trey Broaddus, and Jack Broaddus.

