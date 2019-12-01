Logo


JILL FLANNERY

on 01/12/2019 |

Jill Flannery, age 45, of Rocky Hill died Thursday in Park City. The Edmonson County native was the daughter of the late Vertis Davis and Georgia Evon Davis, who survives.   

Jill was a tenant farmer and enjoyed spending time in the woods. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids. 

Besides her mother, she leaves to honor her memory— two sons, Patrick Flannery of Rocky Hill and Michael Aaron Kidd, Jr. of Indiana; three daughters,  Brittney Decker  of Rocky Hill, Haley Decker of Edmonton and Tiffany Flannery of Rocky Hill; one brother, Mark Davisof Brownsville; two sisters, Lynn Vinson of Park City and Sherry Davis of Park City; five grandchildren, Shane, Timmy, Cameron, Symphony and Kaylee; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and her life partner, David Madison of Cave City.  

GRAVESIDE SERVICE for Jill Flannery will be at 11 am Tuesday at the Hawkins Cemetery under the direction of the Patton Funeral Home.

VISITATION  from 5:00  –  8:00 pm, Monday.

 Memorial contributions can be made to Jill Flannery Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home. 

