Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JIM LEE OF TJ SAMSON APPOINTED TO STATE EMS BOARD

on 09/27/2018 |

James H. Lee of Glasgow has been appointed by Governor Bevin as a member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Lee is the executive vice-president of marketing and support services for TJ Regional Health. He will represent citizens at-large and serve for a term expiring Sept. 19, 2019.
The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services is charged with regulating EMS licenses and ensuring all licensed and certified EMS workers in Kentucky practice within the state’s code of conduct for emergency services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “JIM LEE OF TJ SAMSON APPOINTED TO STATE EMS BOARD”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 

Person of the Day

PAM FLORENCE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Rain
Currently
58°
Rain
Rain
Thursday 09/27 100%
High 62° / Low 51°
Rain
Partly Cloudy
Friday 09/28 10%
High 75° / Low 52°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Saturday 09/29 10%
High 77° / Low 55°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.