JIM LEE OF TJ SAMSON APPOINTED TO STATE EMS BOARD

on 09/27/2018 |

James H. Lee of Glasgow has been appointed by Governor Bevin as a member of the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Lee is the executive vice-president of marketing and support services for TJ Regional Health. He will represent citizens at-large and serve for a term expiring Sept. 19, 2019.

The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services is charged with regulating EMS licenses and ensuring all licensed and certified EMS workers in Kentucky practice within the state’s code of conduct for emergency services.