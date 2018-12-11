on 11/12/2018 |

Jim Richardson 78, a Hiseville, Kentucky native, entered into rest peacefully Sunday morning November 11, 2018 surrounded by family.

He is survived by his wife Carol(Louisville), sons Steve(Tammy), Tim(Michele), Michael(Stacey), and Chris(Kelly), brothers Bobby(Wendy), and Jeff, sisters Janice(Ronnie), Carolyn(Dana), Doris and Joyce. Grandchildren Amanda (Amos), Sara, Jennifer, Kim, Cody, Jacob, Alex, Braden, Olivia, Kyler, Kylie, Blake, and Chase

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Eugenia, brothers Tommy and Larry, and a son Randy.

There will be a private memorial service for the family at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial to follow at Hiseville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity