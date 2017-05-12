Logo


Jimmie Bruce Calloway

on 12/05/2017 |

Jimmie Bruce Calloway, 79, of Munfordville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late James William and Vergie Mae Garrison Calloway. He was retired from American Air Filter in Louisville, Kentucky and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Mary Gwen Davis Calloway; one brother: Richard “Dick” Calloway (Patty); two sons: Brian Calloway and his fiancé ( Tracy Wilson) and Alan Bruce Calloway; six grandchildren: Brianna Calloway, Daniel Calloway (Nickie), Melee’a Huggins (Patrick), Farrah Calloway, Brad Calloway and Alicia Harris; two great-grandchildren: Anna Mae Huggins and Gavin Calloway; his beloved dog: Precious.

The family has chosen cremation and will have a memorial service at a later date. Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

