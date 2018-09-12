on 12/09/2018 |

Jimmie D. Turner, 79, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, December 7th, at The Monroe County Medical Center.

Jimmie was born in Monroe County, KY on May 13, 1939, a son of the late Maudie Ann (Rich) and Sammy E. Turner.

On September 3, 1960, in Celina, TN, Jimmie married Jo Nell (Jobe) Turner, who precedes him in death.

Jimmie worked in a garment factory although his main enjoyments of life was hunting and fishing with the boys, loving his grandchildren and great grandchildren and his whole family. He was a avid UK Fan and went to JayDee’s BBQ every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday for his favorite, a chicken plate.



Jimmie is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Royce Key, of Lafayette, TN; Melissa and Terry Comer, of Gamaliel, KY; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Jennifer Turner, of Tompkinsville, KY and Heath and Carla Turner, of Gamaliel, KY; twelve grandchildren; Terry Austin Key; Megan Troutt, and husband, Logan; Josh Turner, and wife, Cassie; Jordan Turner, and wife, Leah; Skylar Turner; Hunter Turner; Amber Turner; Brooke Simmons; T.J. Williams, and husband, Logan; Kayla White, and husband, Chris; Hannah Comer and Morgan Comer; and twelve great grandchildren, Eli Turner; Neely Turner; Marlee Turner; Aiken Turner; Reed Turner; Kynzlie Guffy; Levi Williams; Liberty Williams; Luke White; Paisley White; Easton White; and Maverick Pulliam.

Jimmie is also survived by one brother, Roger Turner; of Gamliel, KY, and three sisters, Darlene Wheat, of Tompkinsville, KY; Dean Turner, of Gamaliel, KY; and Mary Turner of Gamaliel, KY.

Other than his wife, Jo Nell Turner; and parents, Sammy and Maudie Ann Turner, he is preceded in death by four brothers; Roy, William Rex, Eugene, and Addis and three sisters, Elizabeth Burnett, Margaret Veach and Ceba Lee Turner.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018.

Visitation is Monday 5:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Hammer Cemetery.