JIMMIE DONALD HUBBARD

on 08/24/2018 |

Jimmie Donald Hubbard age 78 of Edmonton departed this life on Thursday August 23, 2018 at his home. He was the son of the late Belvedere B. Hubbard and Dorothy D. Romines Hubbard. He was a Business owner and a member of the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at  Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Sulphur Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00PM until 8:00PM  Saturday and after 9:00AM Sunday at the funeral home.

Mr. Hubbard is survived by six sons Jimmie R. (Cindy) Hubbard, Louis H. (Samantha) Hubbard, Daryl Hubbard, Alvin (Lisa) Hubbard, and Stephen (Terisa) Hubbard all of Edmonton. Two Daughters Michelle (Robert) Coffey, and Donna (Todd) Mosher all of Edmonton. One Brother Johnny Hubbard. Two sisters Carolyn England, and June Fields. Twenty three grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two great great  grandchildren Madison Saunders and Jeremy Hubbard.

