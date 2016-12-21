Jimmie Glynn Rhodes, 84, of Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. He was a son of the late Henry and Myrtle South Rhodes.

He is survived by his wife: Gertrude Roark Rhodes; two sons: Steven Rhodes, Sr. of Ohio and Christopher Rhodes and his wife Martha of Scottsville; six grandchildren: Steven Rhodes, Jr., Gregory Rhodes, Samantha Rhodes, Stephanie Rhodes, Brittany Rhodes and Ashley Rhodes; one brother: Paul Rhodes and his wife Shirley of Texas; two sisters: Ataka Royce of Oklahoma and Joy Cox of Tennessee.

There are no services scheduled at this time the family has chosen cremation. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.