Jimmie Wallace Howard, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at Monroe County Medical Center, Tompkinsville, KY.

Jimmie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 31, 1952, a son of the late Mabel (Howard) and Robert Howard.

He worked at Construction & Mechanic. He married Patricia Faye Copas November 2, 1974.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Patricia Faye Howard of Tompkinsville, daughter, Kathy “Sue Bug”, wife of Timmy Scott, of Moss, TN;

sister, Teresa Wheeler, of Gamaliel, KY.

two brothers, Charlie Howard, of Bowling Green, KY; Roy Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY;

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 PM on Friday, April 7th, 2017, with Brother Tim White officiating. Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation, Friday, 11 AM to 2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.