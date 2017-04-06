Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

JIMMIE WALLACE HOWARD

on 04/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Jimmie Wallace Howard, 64, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at Monroe County Medical Center, Tompkinsville, KY.

Jimmie was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 31, 1952, a son of the late Mabel (Howard) and Robert Howard.

He worked at Construction & Mechanic. He married Patricia Faye Copas November 2, 1974.

Jimmie is survived by his wife, Patricia Faye Howard of Tompkinsville, daughter, Kathy “Sue Bug”, wife of Timmy Scott, of Moss, TN;

sister, Teresa Wheeler, of Gamaliel, KY.

two brothers, Charlie Howard, of Bowling Green, KY; Roy Howard, of Tompkinsville, KY;

Funeral Service at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2 PM on Friday, April 7th, 2017, with Brother Tim White officiating. Interment at Ebenezer Cemetery.

Visitation, Friday, 11 AM to 2 PM. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

 

 

 

 

PERSON OF THE DAY

Chlorine Lawson

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

texas2


 
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Created by Arcas Digital